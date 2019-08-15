Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VanAlan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VanAlan Smith


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Van Alan Smith
May 27, 1973 - August 12, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Van Alan Smith, 46, Orlando, FL, who passed on August 12, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 16) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 8:30 AM until service time at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Mr. Smith was born on May 27, 1973 to James Allen Smith and Joyce Blessed Jewel Darrisaw Smith. He loved life and really loved his family. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1991. He attended the University of Florida where he excelled as a Track and Field Alumni and Sprint Coach in 1996. He received a BS in Exercise and Sports Science and lived as a true Superman Hero. He was preceded in death by his mother: Joyce Blessed Jewel Darrisaw Smith. He is survived by his dear father: James Smith (Betty), Daytona Bch, a sister: Tarita Colon (Tom), Winter Springs, FL; step-sister: Katina Nutt (Roger), Daytona Bch; 3 stepbrothers: Kenneth Hall (Jessica), Lock Haven, PA, Ricky Turner, Daytona Bch, Warren Mitchell, Orlando, FL; 6 aunts: Lillie Bell Beckton, Ann Harper (Arthur), all of Daytona Bch, Cleatrice Woods, Detroit, MI, Alberta McQueen (Albert), Vallie Mae Brown, all of Daytona Bch, Earline McQueen (Johnny), Kissimmee, FL; uncle: Bob Smith, Daytona Bch; a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VanAlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now