Van Alan Smith
May 27, 1973 - August 12, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Van Alan Smith, 46, Orlando, FL, who passed on August 12, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Aug 16) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 8:30 AM until service time at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Mr. Smith was born on May 27, 1973 to James Allen Smith and Joyce Blessed Jewel Darrisaw Smith. He loved life and really loved his family. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1991. He attended the University of Florida where he excelled as a Track and Field Alumni and Sprint Coach in 1996. He received a BS in Exercise and Sports Science and lived as a true Superman Hero. He was preceded in death by his mother: Joyce Blessed Jewel Darrisaw Smith. He is survived by his dear father: James Smith (Betty), Daytona Bch, a sister: Tarita Colon (Tom), Winter Springs, FL; step-sister: Katina Nutt (Roger), Daytona Bch; 3 stepbrothers: Kenneth Hall (Jessica), Lock Haven, PA, Ricky Turner, Daytona Bch, Warren Mitchell, Orlando, FL; 6 aunts: Lillie Bell Beckton, Ann Harper (Arthur), all of Daytona Bch, Cleatrice Woods, Detroit, MI, Alberta McQueen (Albert), Vallie Mae Brown, all of Daytona Bch, Earline McQueen (Johnny), Kissimmee, FL; uncle: Bob Smith, Daytona Bch; a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019