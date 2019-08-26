|
Veldine Sutton Price
February 14, 1927 - August 24, 2019
Veldine Sutton Price, 92 of Port Orange, FL, peacefully passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born February 14, 1927 in South Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Jesse W. & Georgia Ella Sutton. Veldine moved to Port Orange in 1932 and attended Port Orange Elementary and graduated from Mainland High School in 1945. She retired in 1989 from the Volusia County School Board after 35 years as a school bus driver. She often spoke about how she had thoroughly enjoyed the last 30 years traveling with her family, including trips to Hawaii & Alaska. Her remark when she saw Old Faithful was "I read about it in school, but never thought I would see it in person". She divided her time between her home in Port Orange and her cabin in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of NC. Veldine could tell you about every hiking trail within a 30 mile radius, and loved to tell the story about her and Judy getting lost, where they decided from that day forward they would tie ribbons on the trees when they hiked or the time she broke her ankle at the bottom of a ravine and a Boy Scout Troop earned another merit badge by bringing her back up the mountain. Veldine was a Florida Gator Fan, but her heart belonged to the Atlanta Braves. Her last words on this earth were "who won the game", we told her "your Braves won mom." Her last 4 months were spent at Selah Assisted Living with James & Christy Richard, she loved to reminisce with James about growing up in Port Orange and shared with him her many books of Port Orange history and her WWII letters and mementos from her first love Fred Downing. She loved to tease James about only being fed bread and branch water, he treated her with love, dignity and respect, we are forever thankful. She cherished her weekly visits from her great granddaughter Julia, who patiently read her the journal she had made for her "Nanny" about her time at camp and her birthday cruise. She always had a to do list for her grandson Jesse when he visited her from Gainesville. When brought the News Journal every few days, her first question every time was, "am I in the paper today?" I always said "no mom you haven't made it yet." Today she made the paper. Veldine was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Marsh Price, Jr. killed in an automobile accident on Oct 31, 1949, also by her fiancée Fred Downing who passed in 1993. She was predeceased by Both her parents, her sister Madelle Potts and brothers Allen & Wayne Sutton. - She is survived by her loving family: her son Jerry Curtis Price (Robin), her daughter Karen Bates Mahnke (Steve), her grandchildren; Joe Bates (Sabine) Kent Bates (Teena) Jason Price (Tennille) and Jesse Price. She was also survived by her great grandchildren: Jacob Price Bates, Lucas Jeffrey Price, and Julia Paige Bates and her nieces Regina Potts, Lisa Weston, and Terri Springfield. Her dear friend Judy Robertson, along with many other nieces and nephews she loved. As was her wish, her ashes will be taken to her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains, where she last hiked Grandfather Mountain with her grandson Jesse in 2015 at the age of 88.She will be interred in the family plot beside her twin sister Vaudine at Rocky Creek Primitive Baptist Church, where her great great grandfather John Gatlin Roberts (1818-1887) was the first buried in the cemetery before the church was built. There will be no service, but donations in her memory can be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, FL 32129 or to a . Written with love by her daughter Karen.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019