Veletta Benford
Veletta Benford
August 18, 2020
Veletta Benford gained her angel wings after passing away in Advent health Daytona Beach on August 18, 2020. She was born in Ormond Beach, Florida where she attended Rigby Elementary and Grover High School in Bunnell, Florida. Veletta was remembered as someone who loved every individual unconditionally and always had open arms to anyone. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzle books, talking and spending time with family, and loved her seafood. She's preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Mae Thompson Glenn, Warren Benford, and Donnie Glenn Sr., her deceased siblings Billy Glenn, Donnie Glenn, Jr., and Bertha Benford Powers.
She leaves behind to honor her life; her three sons, Bruce (Shannon) Benford, Marcus (Ashley) Benford, Eric (Wanda) Benford. Her two daughters Lolita "Earlene" Blair (Mekia), and Felicia Benford (Andre), Her three sisters, Loretta Glenn, Joyce Glenn, and Essina Glenn (Robert) Jones. Her three brothers, Marvin (Tanya) Benford, Teddy (Trish) Glenn, and Michael Glenn, and her best friend Francine Green. Also to cherish her life are her three step daughters, Rowanna, Alisha, and Sabrina Walker, a host of special grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Visitation will be held at the Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
