Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church
1085 Mason Ave
Daytona Beach, FL
Velma Jean Peacock


1935 - 2019
Velma Jean Peacock Obituary
Velma Jean Peacock
June 23, 1935 - August 11, 2019
Born June 23, 1935, passed away peacefully at Port Orange Nursing and Rehab Center under the care of Halifax Health Hospice on August 11, 2019 (84). Her last days were made as comfortable as possible thanks to the amazing, dedicated staff. Velma was a wonderful woman who loved to go to church and radiated happiness and kindness wherever she went. Everyone who met her fell in love with her energy. She brought so much joy into the lives of her family and friends that she will always be remembered fondly as Nana. She is survived by her three sons: Freddie, Steve, and Jeff, and their families. Her celebration of life will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 1085 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. (386) 527-0436.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
