Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Velma Tedford


1956 - 2019
Velma Tedford Obituary
Velma Tedford
06/19/1956 - 12/31/2019
Velma Ann Hill Tedford, 63, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Norfolk, VA, and moved to Florida as an infant.
She graduated from Eau Gallie HS in 1974, and attended Brevard Community College. Velma retired after 38 years as a government auditor.
She loved the water, especially boating with family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Velma's passing is proceeded by her parents Griffin and Mary Hill. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Tedford; daughter Brooke (Gary) Tefft of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren Mason, Amy and Ryan; brother Jim (Cyndi) Hill of Gulf Shores, AL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
