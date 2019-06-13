|
|
Venessia Diane Daniels
04/30/1960 - 06/09/2019
Venessia Diane Daniels was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 30, 1960 to Willie West Daniels and Margaree Freehart Daniels. At age 6, after Margaree passed away, Venessia was raised by her aunt, Minnie Stevenson. Venessia graduated from Lonoke High School in 1978. In 1981 Venessia and her sister Juanita started attending bible school. In IDMR (Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research). In 1995 they moved to Daytona Beach, Fl. to attend the Bible school there. DBIDMR (Daytona Beach Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research). She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Chester Daniels and Navern "Fox" Burnham and two sisters, Willistine Daniels Riley, and Brenda Lynn Daniels Burnett. Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Allisa Scruggs of Daytona Beach, Fl.; Brittany Scruggs of Ormond Beach, Fl.; her sisters Martha Daniels Malone of Jacksonville, Ar., and Juanita Daniels Henderson of Jacksonville, Fl.; her brother Phil Daniels; her two granddaughters Niome Barnes, Alyse Barnes and one grandson Tori Sampson Jr. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15 at 1pm at Colonial Southern Services Grand Oak Chapel in Lonoke with viewing 1 hour prior to service and interment at The Historic Pearidge Cemetery, Scott Ar. Entrusted to Colonial Southern Services, 216 Court St., Carlisle, AR 870 552 1238. "Excellent Service is a Southern Tradition".
