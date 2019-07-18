|
|
Venkatanarayana Jasty
June 30, 1927 - July 16, 2019
Venkatanarayana Jasty, 92, of Daytona Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from complications arising from kidney disease. Dr. Jasty was born on June 30, 1927 in India. He was a Veterinary Toxicologist with Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Jasty is survived by his son, Murali Jasty, his four grandchildren and his great granddaughter. The family will receive friends 12 Noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the Chapel. Online memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019