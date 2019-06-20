|
Vernon W. Clifton
03/21/1931 - 06/18/2019
Vernon W. Clifton passed peacefully at Emory L. Bennett Veteran's Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mr. Clifton was born in Daytona Beach and lived most of his life in the Daytona area. Mr. Clifton was a Veteran of the United States Army and was the recipient of The Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart for his service in the Korean War. He is survived by one brother, David Clifton of Ormond Beach and two daughters, Zelda Joyce (Robert G. Troup), Port Orange and Gina Troxell, Houston, three grandchildren, Andrea Troup, Holly Hill, Robert A.D. Troup, South Daytona and Heather Robert, Houston, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019