Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon W. Clifton


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon W. Clifton Obituary
Vernon W. Clifton
03/21/1931 - 06/18/2019
Vernon W. Clifton passed peacefully at Emory L. Bennett Veteran's Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mr. Clifton was born in Daytona Beach and lived most of his life in the Daytona area. Mr. Clifton was a Veteran of the United States Army and was the recipient of The Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart for his service in the Korean War. He is survived by one brother, David Clifton of Ormond Beach and two daughters, Zelda Joyce (Robert G. Troup), Port Orange and Gina Troxell, Houston, three grandchildren, Andrea Troup, Holly Hill, Robert A.D. Troup, South Daytona and Heather Robert, Houston, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now