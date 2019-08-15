|
|
Veronica Fedosuk
02/02/1952 - 08/14/2019
Veronica Fedosuk, 67, of Edgewater FL died peacefully August 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Cinnamon. Born in Warren, Ohio, Veronica moved to Florida over 40 years ago. Though she may have been small, she was strong and mighty. Her love for animals was unmatched, except by her love for her family. Veronica is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Mark) Albergo; granddaughter, Brittany Albergo; siblings: A. David (Nancy) Mancini, Robert C. Mancini, Linda Franko, and Richard (Janet) Starr; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; (386) 760-9660.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019