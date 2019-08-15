Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Fedosuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Fedosuk


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Fedosuk Obituary
Veronica Fedosuk
02/02/1952 - 08/14/2019
Veronica Fedosuk, 67, of Edgewater FL died peacefully August 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Cinnamon. Born in Warren, Ohio, Veronica moved to Florida over 40 years ago. Though she may have been small, she was strong and mighty. Her love for animals was unmatched, except by her love for her family. Veronica is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Mark) Albergo; granddaughter, Brittany Albergo; siblings: A. David (Nancy) Mancini, Robert C. Mancini, Linda Franko, and Richard (Janet) Starr; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; (386) 760-9660.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now