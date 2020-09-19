1/
Vicki Boyd Dodge
1955 - 2020
Vicki Boyd Dodge
8/8/1955 - 9/14/2020
Vicki Boyd Dodge, 65, of Port Orange, passed away on September 14, 2020. Vicki was born in Concord, NH, to Richard and Thelma (Southwick) Boyd. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1973 and from Husson College in 1977. Vicki managed the family business, Brown's Way Equipment, in Henniker, NH, and American Legion Post 59 in Hillsboro, NH. In 2006, Vicki and her family relocated to Port Orange, where she worked at CountrySide Lakes ALF until her retirement. Vicki is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim Dodge; two children, Sarah (David) Siegel and James Dodge, Jr., both of Port Orange; her beloved dog, "Doodle"; brother, Richard "Kim" (Lisa) Boyd of Bow, NH; in-laws Jim and Virginia Dodge of Jaffrey, NH; brother-in-law Ray (MaryBeth) Dodge of Jaffrey, NH; several nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; the neighborhood family in Tree Top; and friends too numerous to count. The family would like to thank the compassionate professionals of the Port Orange Fire and Police Departments, Volusia County EVAC, and Halifax Medical Center Port Orange.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, www.SEVHumaneSociety.org.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
