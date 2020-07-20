Vicki LaVaglio
Nov. 6, 1954 - July 14, 2020
Vicki was born in Holland, Michigan on November 6, 1954 to William and Patricia Ross and entered into rest on July 14, 2020. She met Michael LaVaglio and they married September 4, 1982 in New Jersey. She often stated they were like "two peas in a pod" and he was the love of her life. They moved to Palm Coast in 1986. After earning her Real Estate License, she worked for several Real Estate Companies in the Palm Coast area, beginning with Charles Wayne Homes, after which she and John Fasino opened Flagler Realty. She also worked for Holiday Homes where, in 2003, she received the award for Best Agent for the entire East Coast. After that, she worked for Sea Gate Homes where she continued to work until the time of her death. She also worked in the Garden of Eden Flower Shop and Artistic Hair and Nail Salon. She enjoyed shopping, reading, knitting, making homemade soap and greeting cards. In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived by her stepchildren, Michael LaVaglio, Jr., (Julie), Jamie LaVaglio (Nancy) and Lisa (Chris) Fox, sisters, Melissa Ross, Karen Martin and Dawn Ross, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Palm Coast. Donations may be made in Vicki's name to either her of her favorite charities. Wounded Warrior Project
, P. O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Make a Wish America (Gift processing) 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements are in the trust and care of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home.