1/1
Vicki LaVaglio
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki LaVaglio
Nov. 6, 1954 - July 14, 2020
Vicki was born in Holland, Michigan on November 6, 1954 to William and Patricia Ross and entered into rest on July 14, 2020. She met Michael LaVaglio and they married September 4, 1982 in New Jersey. She often stated they were like "two peas in a pod" and he was the love of her life. They moved to Palm Coast in 1986. After earning her Real Estate License, she worked for several Real Estate Companies in the Palm Coast area, beginning with Charles Wayne Homes, after which she and John Fasino opened Flagler Realty. She also worked for Holiday Homes where, in 2003, she received the award for Best Agent for the entire East Coast. After that, she worked for Sea Gate Homes where she continued to work until the time of her death. She also worked in the Garden of Eden Flower Shop and Artistic Hair and Nail Salon. She enjoyed shopping, reading, knitting, making homemade soap and greeting cards. In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived by her stepchildren, Michael LaVaglio, Jr., (Julie), Jamie LaVaglio (Nancy) and Lisa (Chris) Fox, sisters, Melissa Ross, Karen Martin and Dawn Ross, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Palm Coast. Donations may be made in Vicki's name to either her of her favorite charities. Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Make a Wish America (Gift processing) 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements are in the trust and care of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved