|
|
Vicky Lynn Busch
June 24, 2019
Vicky Lynn Busch (Real Estate Specialist, Oceans Luxury Realty), age 54, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24th, 2019. In keeping with Vicky's wishes, no memorial service will be held. At her request, her ashes are to be spread on a later date at the beaches of Florida and Long Island, as well as the mountains of Colorado. Details to follow and all will be welcome to join. In the meantime, celebrate Vicky's life amongst family and friends, tell stories, reminisce, and be happy as that's what she would wish for us all. For complete obituary go to baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019