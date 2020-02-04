|
|
Victor B. Barr, Jr.
08/06/1930 - 02/01/2020
Victor B. Barr, Jr., 89, died February 1, 2020 at his home in New Smyrna Beach. He was a retired banker. Born in DeLand, Florida, he moved to New Smyrna Beach as a child. He was nicknamed "Dick" and was called that throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hofreiter Barr; daughter, Sandra Barr, New Smyrna Beach; daughter Judy Gerena and husband Richard Gerena, Orlando; son William Victor, Palm Springs, California; granddaughter Karla Jade McCommon and husband Lance McCommon and great-grandchildren Luke and Kendall McCommon, all of Orlando. Victor was a life-long Episcopalian. He attended local schools and graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1949. Following his high school graduation Victor joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years. He was honorably discharged as 2nd Class Petty Officer (Aviation Mechanic) U.S. Navy E-5, having served on aircraft carriers and shore bases during the Korean Conflict. On returning to his home town, he worked on the city fire department for a year and helped battle the historic Sleepy Hollow Fire. Victor started his career in finance with his employment by loan companies in Daytona Beach and DeLand where he worked for several years. He then went into banking, where he gained the title of Vice President and Branch Manager of First Union National Bank which is now known as Wells Fargo. During his years in banking he furthered his education, graduating from the Florida School of Banking and the School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. He left banking and was hired by New Smyrna Utilities Commission, where he worked in the finance department until his retirement. Family camping trips were a large part of his life, often combined with fishing and hunting. He loved gardening - planting trees and shrubs. He was an avid sports car race fan and photographed many events at the Daytona track. Victor and Shirley traveled extensively in their retirement years in the West, on cruises and in Europe. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Rodney Roehner, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1650 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach 32168 or to a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020