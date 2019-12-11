|
|
Victor Eugene Parisa II
Oct. 26, 1945 - Dec. 6, 2019
Victor Eugene Parisa II, 74, passed away in the wee hours of the morning on Friday Dec. 6, 2019, in the company of loved ones at a local hospital in Daytona Beach. Born unto Victor Eugene Sr. and Marjorie Parisa on Oct. 26, 1945 in Arlington, VA, "Vic" grew up in Kansas City, KS where he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America; however, instead of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, decided to join the U.S. Navy upon graduating from high school in the Spring of 1963, and was sent to San Diego for basic training, then was offered a choice of "A" schools, either Weather School or Aircraft Maintenance. And, although he later had a career with NOAA weather service, for some reason chose aircraft maintenance and graduated with his green stripes from the "A" school at Memphis. While in the Navy, Vic was stationed on two aircraft carriers, the USS Enterprise and the USS Intrepid (where he was attached to fighter squadron VA-176). More important than the Mediterranean and West Pacific cruises, though, was that the Intrepid crew trained partly in Jacksonville, FL, where he met his future wife, Frances L. Parisa. After marrying, he earned an A.S. in Engineering from D.B.C.C. and continued his education at UCF (Orlando) for two more yrs. in Structural Engineering which he later taught courses in at Daytona Beach Community College. After working with a well-known contractor for a while, he started his own construction business, and then was offered a position with NOAA, the National Weather Service where he maintained all of their weather offices in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not to mention remote equipment at airports, Coast Guard stations, FAA flight centers and NOAA weather radio sites. Together, he and his wife raised a son, as well as invested much of their free time to organizations such as the local soccer and little league in addition to the Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts of America where he served as Scout Master for a troop consisting primarily of under privileged youths. After retiring from NOAA, much of his time was spent volunteering for the Coast Guard Auxiliary (Flotilla 44) serving as their Communications Officer, Vice Commander and ultimately Commander in 2003 and was the Commodore for the Daytona Bch. Yacht Club for several years. Victor is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Frances; son, Victor E. Parisa III; sister, Yvonne (Terri) Agee; brothers, Sam (Lois), Ken, Roger (Priscilla) and Wesley (Ruth) as well as several nieces and nephews. You are in God's arms now… And, dearly missed by all, though, we know you will always be with us forevermore. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Park, 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Bch., FL. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019