|
|
Victor George Frank
04/28/1923 - 05/04/2019
Victor George Frank passed away peacefully at home on May 04, 2019 with family by his side. He was born to Victor Emil and Caroline Louise (Sauer) Frank in NYC on April 28, 1923. They soon moved back to Dayton, OH where he grew up. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1941 then attended Purdue University 1941-1942. But, Dec 07, 1941 changed his life forever. In May, 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps 2nd Emergency Rescue Squadron, 13th Air Force, serving as the radio operator aboard a Catalina Flying Boat (PBY) known as the "Snatchers" and also known as the "Jungle Air Force". They saved over 700 drowned or captured bomber or fighter crew members while patrolling enemy territory in the Philippines, Borneo and Netherland East Indies. In 1945 after discharge as a Staff Sgt., he enrolled in the University of Cincinnati from which he graduated in 1949. He continued to serve his country by being in the Reserves until discharge as a First Lt. in 1957. He was awarded many medals including 1 Bronze and 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Good Conduct AF medal, American Campaign Medal, 2 Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. On Sept. 27, 2008 he was elated and honored to have gone on the Volusia Honor Air Flight to visit the War Memorials in Washington DC. Most of his working life was with NCR Dayton from which he retired in 1977 then moved to DeLand. Victor was a Lutheran, a Mason, a Ham (W8JOB), and ATO, a husband, a father, a grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lois (Raney) Frank, daughter Lisa (Frank) Montalvo (Rafael), granddaughter Emily Montalvo and beloved cat Gomer Too. Special Thanks to caregivers: Paul Freeman, Elizabeth Henry, Josef Dearing, Charlie Brown, Kindred home Hospice; Lankford Funeral Home, Dr. Shinn and Staff and many others. Very special thanks to the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, OH for making a contribution in honored memory of Victor G. Frank to the Ohio Masonic Home Scottish Rite Fund. Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cornelius are remembering him at a Mass to be held on July 13, 2019 at 8:15 am at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum in Dayton, OH at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019