Mrs. Victoria Lynn Rhein
November 18, 1946 - May 31, 2019
Victoria Lynn Rhein, 72, of Palm Coast, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1946 in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Paul and Mae Vetter. She married the late Robert Joseph Rhein (1939-2008) in 1962 and they moved their family to Palm Coast from Toms River, New Jersey in 1978. They were happily married until his passing for 45 years. Vicki was a devoted homemaker and then a friendly face at Aimee's Hallmark in Palm Coast for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was a volunteer in Flagler County Schools while her grandchildren attended. She enjoyed caring for her family, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and reading. Victoria is survived by her son, Joseph Rhein, Palm Coast, and daughters, Ruthanne Connelly, Palm Coast, and Melissa Rhein, Palm Coast; five grandchildren, Nicole Rosenthal (David), Christopher Rhein, Alexander Tate, Rachael Tate, and Jeremy Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Casey; and three sisters, Susan, JoAnn, and Veronica. She was treasured by all who knew her, especially her loving family, and will be missed dearly.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019