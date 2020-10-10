Victoria Revellini
03/03/1928 - 09/24/2020
Victoria (Arangio) of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Survived by grandson Dale Gaffey and great grand daughter Morgan Paige Gaffey of Wilmington Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by parents Salvatore Arangio and Giardina Coneetta Arangio; husband Luigi Carlos Revellini; son Amedeo Joseph Revellini.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes 1014 N. Halifax Ave Daytona Beach Florida 32118, Saturday October 17th at 1:00pm.
Due to Covid - 19 regulations please arrive early to sign your name in the church guest book.
Victoria requested no visitation and no flowers. Gifts in Victoria memory may be sent to "charity of your choice
"
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
