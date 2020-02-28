|
Vikki Botulinski
02/08/1956 - 02/27/2020
Vikki Lynn Botulinski, 64, passed away in Daytona Beach, FL on February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Vikki was born on February 8, 1956, in Manassas, VA to James and Joyce Stallard.
Vikki is survived by her loving husband of almost 20 years Alex Botulinski, son Jeremy Stallard, daughter Jessica Ray, grandchildren Logan Stallard, Kelly Stallard, Carter Ray, and Kennedy Ray; by her mother, Joyce Cochran and three brothers David, Randy, and Rick Stallard. She is also survived by her aunt Jan Annello and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Vikki was preceded in death by her father, James, and two brothers Michael and Bryan Stallard.
Vikki was the Director of Human Resources at Mathews Associates Inc. She will always be remembered as having an exciting zest for life and her love of quilting, gardening, and giving her grandchildren an enthusiastic curiosity for the world around them. We celebrate a life well-lived and count ourselves fortunate and blessed to have been loved by her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2 at United Methodist Church in DeLand, FL, 115 E. Howry Ave., at 11:00am with Pastor Owen Stricklin officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020