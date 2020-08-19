Vincent E. Garino
July 23, 1921 - August 17, 2020
Vincent E. Garino, 99, of Port Orange, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born July 23, 1921 in Framingham, MA, the son of the late Romolo and Antonina Garino. Vincent graduated from Framingham High School Class of 1939 and attended Norwich University where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He served in the Army Air Corp including North Africa during WWII. He was the owner of Garino's Home Appliance in Framingham, MA. He was an avid pilot and golfer. He served in various local and town government leadership positions in Framingham, MA. He is survived by his wife, Mavis Garino of Port Orange, FL; daughter Lana Demeritt of No. Oxford, MA; son Vincent Garino (Katie) of Mountain Home, AR; step children, Carlton Rohmer of Webster, MA, Mark Rohmer (Lisa) of Ashland, MA, and Scott Rohmer (Stephanie) of Ashland, MA; 12 grandchildren and numerous great children. He was preceded in death by his first wife Isabella Garino; son Jeffery Garino; brother Charles Garino and sister Alma Torrey and son-in-law Raymond Demeritt. Visitation will be at 10:00 at Lohman Funeral Home in Port Orange, FL, Friday, August 21st with service to follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at Spruce Creek Fly-In Cemetery in Port Orange. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. The family wishes to give special thanks to Halifax Hospice for their wonderful care during this time. Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of the arrangements. Remembrances or memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
