My Nonno, Vincent Garino was one of the most amazing people I have ever known and I truly admired him. He had a zest for life that was infectious. He was an amazing story teller. I will always remember and love him. He took me on great adventures as a child, flying his airplane and going skiing with all the grandkids. My thoughts and prayers from my Family, Debbie and Jeffrey to Nana Mavis and the rest of the family and his friend. I thank him and all the WWII veterans for their service and we never forget their sacrifices. It is honor to have known and been loved by one of the greatest generation. God bless.

Christopher Garino & Family

Grandchild