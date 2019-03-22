|
|
Vincent (Jim) Vitrano
03/16/2019
Vincent (Jim) Vitrano, 87, died peacefully March 16, 2019 after a short illness. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Dolores (nee Reggio) of 63 years, daughter-in law, Nancy Vitrano, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his sons, Mitchell and Gregory. Jim was born and raised in New York City. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and upon his return to the states, married the love of his life, Dolores (nee Reggio). Jim went to work as a longshoreman alongside his beloved father, Frank. He then moved into construction where he worked as a project manager for JML. Muscarelle Inc. Jim retired at age 48, but stayed active as the owner of Gillette Liquors and an accomplished real estate investor. He served as a board member at Rockaway River Country Club in Rockaway, New Jersey. In 1989, Jim and Dolores became permanent residents of Florida, residing most recently in Hammock Beach in Palm Coast, Florida, where Jim was fondly referred to as "Mayor". A funeral Mass will be held in Jim's memory on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 1:30pm at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, located at 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Honor Health Foundation with a designation to Pancreatic Cancer (in honor of his son Mitchell). Online https://www.honorhealth.com/community/honorhealth-foundation/donate. For online condolences go to:www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 31, 2019