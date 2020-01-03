|
|
Viola Virginia Krennrich Keller
Mar. 3, 1920 - Dec. 30, 2019
Viola Virginia Krennrich Keller, of Palm Coast, went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was 99 years young. Vi was born to the late Henry and Charlotte Krennrich on March 3, 1920, in Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Grover Cleveland High School, she worked as a secretary for the Psychological Corporation in New York City. Vi met the love of her life, Tom Keller, in church. They were married on September 19th, 1942. Tom served our Country in World War II. After the war, Tom and Vi lived in Ridgewood, NY until 1950. They then moved to Valley Stream, Long Island, where they raised their children, son Russ and daughter Janet. Vi also worked in the Preschool at Grace United Methodist Church. In 1989, Tom and Vi moved to Palm Coast. They quickly became active members of Palm Coast United Methodist Church. They were also members of Telephone
Pioneers, doing community service. Vi enjoyed playing her piano. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and cooking. She was known as Mom, Garnu, or Vi to everyone. Vi will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. She loved to laugh and have fun. There was never a dull moment when Vi was around. Loved ones left to treasure her memory are her son Russ, and his wife Evelyn, daughter Janet, and her husband Eddie Jensen; grandchildren Adam Keller (Abbie), Andrew Keller, Stephen Keller (Meredith), Bill Keller (Amelia), Eddie Jensen, and Cheryl (Mike Breckwoldt) and ten great-grandchildren. Memorial service celebrating Vi's life will be held Sunday, January 5th at 2PM, at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, in Palm Coast. Interment will be at All Faiths Cemetery in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to F.C.B.C.C. Adult Daycare Center or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020