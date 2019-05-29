|
Dr. Violet Drexler
April 9, 1929 - May 23, 2019
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Dr. Violet Drexler, 90 of Palm Coast, will be held at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Violet passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home. The family will be receiving guests on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Flagler Family Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Violet was born in Queens, N,Y and worked as a Professor at S.U.N.Y. Farmingdale and at Borough of Manhattan Community College. She retired and moved to Palm Coast, where she was a Eucharistic Minister at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church. Violet was on the school Board for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School and on the board for the Hammock Dunes Country Club as well as a member of the Florida Republican Club and the Italian American Club, and the Retired Teachers Association. Violet had a passion for reading books, she loved to Travel, loved dogs, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Violet is survived by her son William Drexler Sr. and his wife Betty, Grandchildren William III, and Matthew. Brother in Law Martin Dolley and his wife Diana, former daughter in law Marissa Mayo and her Husband Tom, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Violet was predeceased by her Husband of 60 years, William Drexler Sr.
Following the Funeral Mass here in Florida, Violet will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with her Husband.
The family entrusted Violets arrangements To: Flagler Family Funeral Home, 4601 East Moody Blvd. Suite G-7 Bunnell, FL. 32110
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019