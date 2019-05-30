Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Nell Edwards


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Nell Edwards Obituary
Violet Nell Edwards
06/06/1925 - 05/25/2019
Violet Nell Edwards, 93, a native of Marietta, Ohio, and resident of Ormond Beach for over 30 years,
passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 25, 2019. Nell worked as a telephone operator and as a medical records clerk. She was most proud of the "Edwards Drive In" she and husband Walt owned and operated for many years in McConnelsville, Ohio, close to their family home near Zanesville.
Nell was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church, and a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star Olive Branch Chapter No. 251 for over 40 years. After moving to Florida, she worked as a librarian's assistant at Volusia County's City Island Library in Daytona Beach, from which she retired. Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edwards, and by her sister, Jean Blauser (Van). Nell is Survived by her son James Edwards (Laura), son Douglas Edwards (Susan), two granddaughters, and three great grandchildren. Nell prided herself in taking care of others and making people smile. She will be sadly missed. A private memorial service will be held in her honor.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.