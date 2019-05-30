|
|
Violet Nell Edwards
06/06/1925 - 05/25/2019
Violet Nell Edwards, 93, a native of Marietta, Ohio, and resident of Ormond Beach for over 30 years,
passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 25, 2019. Nell worked as a telephone operator and as a medical records clerk. She was most proud of the "Edwards Drive In" she and husband Walt owned and operated for many years in McConnelsville, Ohio, close to their family home near Zanesville.
Nell was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church, and a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star Olive Branch Chapter No. 251 for over 40 years. After moving to Florida, she worked as a librarian's assistant at Volusia County's City Island Library in Daytona Beach, from which she retired. Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edwards, and by her sister, Jean Blauser (Van). Nell is Survived by her son James Edwards (Laura), son Douglas Edwards (Susan), two granddaughters, and three great grandchildren. Nell prided herself in taking care of others and making people smile. She will be sadly missed. A private memorial service will be held in her honor.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to June 4, 2019