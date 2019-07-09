|
|
Virdell Spaulding
June 15, 1929 - July 2, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Virdell Spauldng, 90, Daytona Bch, who passed July 2, 2019, will be 6 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will be on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10 AM in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Wed, July 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 4:30 PM until service time at the funeral home on Thursday. Mrs. Spaulding was born to the union of Estella and John Tyler in Sarasota, FL on June 15, 1929. At an early age, her mother relocated with her children, Virdell, Ada Mae, Flora, and William to Ridgeland, SC; there, she resided with her grandparents, Amelia and Stephen Smalls for many years. Virdell became a Christian at an early age, and attended St Matthews Baptist Church. In 1942, Virdell moved to her mother's in Brunswick, GA, where she gave birth to her only child, Donald Tyler. Later she and her sister Flora relocated to NYC. For the next 40 years Virdell worked as a seamstress in the Textile Industry until her retirement in 1990. In 1994 Virdell relocated to Daytona Bch to care for her Sister Flora, who preceded her in death. In 2012, after a debilitating illness, Virdell became a resident of the Daytona Bch Health and Rehabilitation Center. She remained in this facility until her transition on July 02, 2019 at the age of 90. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Donald Tyler Sr., his wife, Emma; a grandson, Donald Tyler Jr., and his wife, Alicia; a great granddaughter, Julia P. Tyler; grandson, Errik Tyler and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Her family and friends will always remember her Love, Generosity, Gentle Disposition, and easy Laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of hope and a light that shines brightly.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019