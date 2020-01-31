|
Virgil F. Linder
January 21, 2020
Virgil F. Linder, 98, of DeLand, FL passed away Jan. 21, 2020, in the care of Halifax Hospice, located in Orange City, FL. Virgil was born on a farm in Webster, Iowa. He graduated from Webster High School and served in the Navy during WW2. He was one of the first five service personal to be stationed at the DeLand Naval Station. He met his future wife Ruth (Wilson) of DeLand and shared a wonderful marriage for over 75 years. He had two sons, Vernon and Donald. Virgil was a licensed barber working in DeLand for over 65 years. He also worked for the city of DeLand Recreation Dept. for over 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing ball with his boys, going out to eat with his wife, spending time at the beach, working in the yard with his beloved fruit trees, and watching sports on TV. Virgil was preceded in death, last month, by his youngest son Donald of Denver, CO. Virgil is survived by his wife Ruth, his son Vernon (Carolyn) of DeLand, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A gathering of Family and friends to honor Virgil and son Don will be Feb. 15th at 2PM at The Cloister, 400 E Howry Ave, DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020