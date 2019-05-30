|
|
Virgina Rose MacDonald
March 9, 1926 - May 28, 2019
Virginia Rose "Ginny" (Kuckens) MacDonald, age 93, of Orange City Florida, died May 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Donald B. MacDonald to whom she was married for 53 years before his passing in 1999.
Born on March 9, 1926 in Manhattan, NY she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Katherine Kuckens. She was a graduate of East Rockaway, NY High School and Mills College in Manhattan, NY. After teaching in New York the family moved to Ashfield, MA in 1955. Ginny continued her teaching career as a master teacher at the Mark's Meadow School at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and completed her Masters Degree there at Umass. In 1966 she and her family moved to the Haverhill, MA area and continued her teaching career until her retirement. After retirement Ginny and Don built a house in Barnstead, NH living there for several years before moving to Orange City, FL.
Ginny enjoyed sewing and crafting and was involved in many social organizations in Orange City. She especially enjoyed her Monday, Wednesday, Friday exercise girls, Thursday Bible Study and dinners with friend Gail Borland. She was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC in Orange City, The Orange City Women's Club and Friends of the Orange City Library to name a few. Ginny will be missed by her dear friend and neighbor Joanne Wells. They enjoyed a very special bond.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Linda Hotchkiss and her husband Allen of Alton NH and her son Donald M. MacDonald and his wife Mary Ellen of Mashpee, MA. Ginny has six grandchildren, Stuart Hotchkiss and his wife Sheri, Kimberly Larmie and her husband Keith, Matthew Hotchkiss and his wife Joy, Jamie MacDonald, Kristin Moffitt and her husband Kyle and Heather Hotchkiss. She is survived by twelve great grandchildren. She was the sister of June Lawrence and her husband James of CT. She was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of North Barnstead UCC, 504 North Barnstead Road in Center Barnstead, NH at 11 AM June 1st. There will also be a memorial service held at the First Congregational Church UCC, 201 West University Ave, Orange City, FL on June 29th at 11 AM with a reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the First Congregational Church UCC, 201 West University Ave, Orange City, FL.32763
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019