Virginia "Ginny" Allington

June 5, 1934 - April 24, 2020

Virginia "Ginny" Allington, 85, of Daytona Beach, FL, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1934 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Kenneth and Helen (Quirk) Forbes. Ginny was retired from Warwick, RI Public School System and later became a Substance Abuse Counselor in RI. She was a member of the Port Orange Eagles Lodge, the VFW Auxiliary Post 3282, the Vietnam Veterans Association and the Purple Heart Auxiliary. She had many hobbies including jigsaw puzzles, card games, word puzzles and riding motorcycles. She is survived by her husband Wally Allington; her sons, Michael Conner, Richard Conner (Amy); her three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kevin and Taylor Conner and several cousins. A small gathering (due to the pandemic) will be Wednesday, May 6 from 6-8 PM at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. A Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, Port Orange, FL. She will be taken home for burial in St. Anne's Cemetery in Cranston, RI.







