|
|
Virginia Ann LaCroix
10/05/1942 - 09/12/2019
Virginia Ann LaCroix, 76 of DeLand passed away September 12, 2019 at her residence with her sister by her side. She was born October 5, 1942 in Berlin, Maryland. Virginia became a self made chef by studying cook books on other areas, cultures, latest trends and clients. She started out at "The Farm House" in Blowing Rock, NC then became the nighttime chef of Blowing Rock Grill for over 48 years. She loved her job, working with college students and creating new recipes for their specials. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. LaCriox. She leaves behind a loving family and many wonderful friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20th, at 2pm at Mt Olive Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019