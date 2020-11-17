Virginia Bowman "Ginny" Nicewonger

10/3/1931 - 11/12/2020

Virginia, age 89, went on to new adventures on November 12, 2020. She grew up in Latrobe PA, and was the daughter of Lloyd D and Edith (Patterson) Bowman. Her brothers were Kennith and James Bowman. Virginia attended Connecticut College and graduated from Penn State University. She proudly worked as one of the few women in sales at Scott Paper Company in Philadelphia in the late 1950s. That all ended, though, when she was charmed by William E Nicewonger to be his wife and put her business skills to use in the Nicewonger Awning Company in Greensburg, PA. They soon had a son, William James, and later a daughter Christy Bowman. After William and Virginia decided to take early retirement in Florida, they first moved to Lighthouse Point, and later to Palm Coast, FL. Virginia loved all sports but especially golf, having learned to play from Arnie Palmer's father in Latrobe. She played at least once a week for over 40 years, well into her 80s (She even got a hole-in-one at 80!) After her husband died in 2000, she spent lots of time visiting and traveling with her children and grandchildren. She was always up for an adventure, going to Europe multiple times. Dementia caused her to give up some independence and move to Hudson, FL in 2018, so her son could assist her. She is survived by her children, William James Nicewonger (Melinda Saaf-Nicewonger) and Christy B Nicewonger McElligott (Matthew McElligott) and her grand children William T Nicewonger and Anthony McElligott. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



