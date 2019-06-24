|
|
Virginia Curry
06/17/2019
Virginia "Darlene" Curry, 81, of Deltona, transitioned on Monday, June 17, 2019. The daughter of Raymond and Agnes "Peggy" Rafferty, she was a native of Osborn, ID., and educated in the Shoshone County School district. On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to James Madison "Jim" Curry in Las Vegas, NV. She was of the Christian Faith and a former resident of Georgetown, FL and Clovis, NM. Darlene earned her B.S. and Master's degree in Education at Eastern New Mexico University. She enjoyed painting, traveling, bargain shopping, crossword puzzles and Sudoku and an active member of the Azalea Region Antique Automobile Club of America. She was a retired employee of Ranchvale Elementary School (Clovis Municipal School District). She leaves to cherish her memories: husband of 62 years, James M. Curry, Deltona; children, Cheryll Curry (Bobby) Barton, Albuquerque, NM; Cynthia Curry (Terry) Difrancesca, Clovis, NM; Chris A. (Valerie) Curry, Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Rafferty, Las Vegas, NV; and a host of other relatives and friends. The Memorial Celebration was held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity, Rev. Karl N. Flagg, officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital and in loving memory of Virginia Darlene Curry. Curry family condolences may be sent to www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional Arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019