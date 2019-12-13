|
|
Virginia Kennedy Shipes
July 29, 1918 - Dec. 10, 2019
Virginia Kennedy Shipes, 101, a member of a pioneer family in the area and a retired nurse for Halifax Hospital, passed away December 10, 2019. Virginia, a native of Bradenton, was born July 29, 1918. She moved to the area as a teenager with her mother, Mary Elizabeth Beville Kennedy. She graduated valedictorian from Mainland Senior High School in 1938. Virginia was one of ten children. The Beville family were pioneers in the area, owners of the Buckeye Dairy on what is now Beville Road and were also founders of The White Chapel Church of God in South Daytona. Virginia was married to Irvin M. Shipes for 65 years until his death in 2007. She worked as a nurse at Halifax Hospital after raising her two daughters and retired in 1982. Virginia, affectionately known as Nana to her family took special joy in spending time with her family and many friends. Survivors include two daughters: Kathy Shipes Dixon (Skip), and Doris Shipes Benninghoff. Additional survivors include two grandsons: David Benninghoff (Jane) and Kevin Dixon, one great granddaughter Krystal Romero and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 18 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19 at White Chapel Church of God, 1730 S. Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Warner Christian Academy, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave. South Daytona, FL 32119. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019