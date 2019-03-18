|
|
Virginia L. Coolidge
05/14/1927 - 01/24/20119
Virginia departed on her heavenly journey January 24, 2019. Her exodus from a fulfilling life was witnessed as a tranquil transition by her daughter, Jill who was by her side. She was born Virginia Claire Ling, an only child, to Elmer Sylvester Ling and Ruth Claire Ling (Fuller) in Syracuse, NY on May 14, 1927. Six months later, she was baptized by Norman Vincent Peal. Shortly thereafter, the family set up residence in the rural area off Douglas Road in Keeseville, NY. Unusual for the times, Virginia (Ginny) was raised in a two income family. After graduating from Keeseville High School in 1944, Virginia attended and graduated with a BS degree from Sargent College/Boston University in 1948. For 1 ½ years, she taught physical education at a New York correctional facility followed by a teaching position at a junior high school in Niagara Falls, NY. Upon her return to upstate New York for summer break, she met her future husband, William H. Coolidge (Bill) who was a WWII veteran. They were engaged in December of 1950; Bill was newly employed with GE in Schenectady, NY in January 1951; and Ginny was writing her resignation letter to marry Bill. They exchanged vows on February 10, 1951 in Albany Methodist Church. Their oldest child was born in NY and three more family members were born after Bill was transferred with GE to Burlington VT. Once her four children were all in school, she returned to teaching. She became Director of Physical Education for Trinity College in Burlington, VT until Bill was transferred again with GE to Daytona Beach, FL in 1969. Ginny focused on the continuation of raising her remaining three charges still at home as they progressed through grades 5-12. She volunteered for school fundraisers and was a willing "room mother". She also was a participant of yoga, various exercise classes, and a member of a Bellaire bowling league for many years. Her interest in art laid dormant from childhood until she began taking classes at the Casements in Ormond and other venues. Subsequently, she became a member of the Daytona Art League, the Palette and Brush Club, and the Ormond Beach Art Guild. Her medium of choice was initially oils and eventually expanded into watercolor. Peaceful places created by nature where the viewer is drawn into its serenity was her subject of choice. Her talent won ribbons, local awards, commissions, newspaper recognition, and shows as the featured artist. Her favorite companion after Bill died in 2006 was her calico cat, Sadie, who was also a favorite painting subject. She had great compassion for animals and the household always included at least one four-legged member. Her artistic talents also spilled into other disciplines such as embroidery, needlepoint, knitting, sewing and quilting. When Bill retired in 1984, Ginny was the couple's "travel agent" for various adventures and "purchase agent" for collectables. Each purchase represented a memento of a place or event for which they traveled. Scrapbooking became an essential pastime, as Ginny artistically placed pictures and brochures to document numerous tours to Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, as well as domestic trips. Trinkets and mementos brought a smile to her face because they were reminders of a wonderful life with opportunities covering a span of 91 years. Her treasures are now cherished memories passed on to her loved ones. Four children: Jill Coolidge Richardson (Marty) – Port Orange, FL; Jeffery Kent Coolidge (Gly) – Chapel Hill, NC; Kim Coolidge Hilton (Steve) – Greenville SC; and Tracy Simes (David) – Orange Park, FL. Ten grandchildren: Hollie Locklear, Travis Richardson; Cody Coolidge, Maija Coolidge, Kaylee Coolidge; Brandon Hilton, Lauren Buczkowski, Brent Hilton; Clifton Simes, Bryce Simes; and eight Great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held Saturday March 30th.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2019