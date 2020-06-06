Virginia Lee StreetJune 19, 1922 - June 5, 2020Virginia Lee Street, longtime resident of Ormond Beach, Florida…..and Spofford Lake, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach on June 5, 2020, 14 days shy of her 98th birthday, after complications from a brief gastro-intestinal illness. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey at home June 19, 1922 to a prominent local builder who built many of the large homes in Upper Montclair during the Roaring Twenties, Joseph Lee, and his wife Gertrude, at 96 Montclair Avenue. She joined her older sister by two years, Doris Lee, and would later be joined by a third sister, Phyllis Lee. When the Depression hit in 1929, Mr. Lee was building one of those large homes previously mentioned on speculation. Instead of defaulting on the loan from the First National Bank and Trust of Montclair, of which he was a Director, he ended up paying the loan off with personal assets…. but at a significant financial cost for his family. Never homeless or without food, the Lee's world changed dramatically going to smaller homes and eventually smaller apartments, even though they were able to stay in Montclair for the school system. It was an all too common story back then. Virginia graduated from Montclair High School in 1940, just as the world was again changing dramatically, and all three sisters went to college on full scholarships. The oldest, Doris, to Parson's School of Design in New York City, Virginia to Averett College in Danville, Virginia, and the youngest to Albion College in Michigan. It was a magical year at college for Virginia, but as fate would have it, she only was able to finish her first year at Averett before she had to come home to work to help support the family because of illness. This was a selfless role of hers that would be replayed numerous times in her life. Back in Montclair, she started dating Charles G Street III, a man she had actually met while she was a Girl Scout counselor at summer camp in high school, and later married him on Nov. 17, 1944 in Seattle, Washington. It was the midst of WW II, and Mr. Street was in the Navy and was only in port for two weeks while his ship was being repaired. The marriage lasted for 50 years and two months until his death in 1995. Being martialed out of the Service in the late fall of 1945, the newlyweds decided to visit his Mother, who wintered in Daytona Beach, Florida at the time. They fell in love with the climate (It was January…smile), and decided to stay instead of returning back to the chaos of the New Jersey/New York area as originally planned. Mr. Street started a concrete block plant (a new building material back then that was hand made with molds) on the corner of Derbyshire Avenue and 8th Street in Holly Hill (now Derbyshire Plaza and adjoining apartments and land). A daughter, Pamela Ann Street, was born to them Oct 15, 1946 in what is now the Streamline Hotel on A1A. Later, a son, Charles G Street, IV, would be born at Halifax Hospital on June 3, 1954. They had bought a house at 822 N. Wild Olive in 1946, and later moved to 565 John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach in 1966. Virginia had always wanted to finish the degree she never was able to at Averett College, so she went back in 1961 to start taking courses at the Daytona Beach Junior College (now Daytona State). She also picked up several courses at Stetson College, and eventually graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Arts in Education in 1967. A woman going back to college at her age was not as common as it is today, and although called by the President of the University of Florida at the time and asked to be recognized during graduation as the oldest graduate that year, she declined saying "she was just too tired to drive to Gainesville again and would they please just mail her the degree (smile)". Within the first week of her name being posted though…she had five job offers…four offered without interviews by principals who already knew her, as she was considered that good of a parent and student teacher (smile). She accepted the one closest to where she lived, at Osceola School, in Ormond Beach…..where she subsequently taught 5th and 6th grade for 21 years, enjoying and nurturing every one of her wards, and finally retiring in 1988. After retirement and the death of her husband, she moved to Club View Villas, a small and tightknit townhouse community on lower North Halifax Drive in Ormond Beach, where she remained until her death. Virginia was a member of the Junior (Service) League of Daytona Beach since 1947, and later a sustainer up until recently. She was Miss Rummage of 1953 and chaired the Easter Seals drive for the League for two years as well as the chair for the Thrift Store for two years. More recently, she was a member of the Halifax River Yacht Club for over a decade after retiring from teaching and the Daytona Metropolitan Bridge Club for over 20 years, where she achieved her Life Masters in Duplicate Bridge in 1998…one of her proudest achievements because it was a game she loved and she did it in almost record time with the help of many friends. Through the years, Virginia was also a member of the Ocean Dunes Beach Club, the Banyan Tree Club, The Magnolia Garden Club and a weekly social bridge group of 24 women who played, cried, and laughed together for almost 50 years….trappings of a bygone era in Daytona Beach area history. Her association with Spofford Lake started in 1955, when she and her husband rented one of the old Faulkner cottages that was where "Four Seasons" stands today. Mr. Street had summered on Spofford as a boy where both sets of grandparents and his parents had "cottages" ("The Pines" and "Rockledge" on the 1898 map) near the old Pine Grove Springs Hotel, and his grandfathers were the first Chairman of the Board and Commodore of the Spofford Yacht Club. The next season, they rented and subsequently bought that fall the Nees cottage, built in 1923, which still stands at 8 Silverdale Lane, where the old Silverdale Hotel once stood. Mrs. Street would have been arriving for her 65th summer on Spofford had she survived. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ann Walton (Kenneth) of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, her son, Charles G. Street IV, of Walpole, New Hampshire, Four grandchildren (Christine Walton Carriere (Jesse) of New Hope, PA, Capt Charles G. Street V, USAF, of Destin, FL, Katherine Walton-Hill (Christopher) of Burlington, NC, and Capt Andrew G. Street, USAF, also of Destin, FL), and…one newly arrived great-granddaughter, Hailey Carriere. Her extended "family" who she dearly loved and appreciated includes first cousin Jack O'Neil (Jane) of Verona, NJ, her husband's niece, Linda Buffett of Albuquerque, NM, and numerous close friends and acquaintances in both Ormond Beach and New Hampshire, who she wanted to thank for all their kindnesses to her during her final years. Virginia asked that, in memory of her, you either clean out your closet and donate something to the Junior League of Daytona Beach Thrift Store to aid in their ongoing programs, or donate to/support your local Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-anon Chapter for their use in helping recovering alcoholics and their families. Arrangements are being handled by Haigh-Black Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. A mass for her will be said at a later date, and her remains will then be interred in the Street family mausoleum in Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York, soon afterwards. Visiting hours will be on Friday, June 19th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court in Ormond Beach.