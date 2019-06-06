|
Virginia "Ginger" Moore
04/07/1946 - 06/06/2019
Virginia "Ginger" A. Moore, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at AdventHealth in Ormond Beach surrounded by her sons Glenn A. Moore and William C. Moore. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she had a passionate love for her family and life. Ginger forever touched the lives of those she met, whether it was during crafting, being outdoors in the yard, gambling, or making memories with her loved ones who will always remember her full bodied smile and laugh. A Celebration of Ginger's Life will be held Saturday 6/8/2019 at 10am in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange FL. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019