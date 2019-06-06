Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginger" Moore


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia "Ginger" Moore Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Moore
04/07/1946 - 06/06/2019
Virginia "Ginger" A. Moore, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at AdventHealth in Ormond Beach surrounded by her sons Glenn A. Moore and William C. Moore. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she had a passionate love for her family and life. Ginger forever touched the lives of those she met, whether it was during crafting, being outdoors in the yard, gambling, or making memories with her loved ones who will always remember her full bodied smile and laugh. A Celebration of Ginger's Life will be held Saturday 6/8/2019 at 10am in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange FL. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now