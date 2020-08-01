Virginia Rita Schwarz (nee Shannahan)
April 18, 1927 - July 30, 2020
Virginia Rita Schwarz (nee Shannahan), known to all as "Jean", peacefully passed into eternal rest on July 30, 2020 at age 93. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 1927 to the late Michael J. Shannahan (FDNY, Lieutenant, Ret.) and Mary Elizabeth Shannahan. Jean was the third of six girls and married Joseph A. Schwarz (FDNY, Captain, Ret.) in 1952. They met on a picket line in Brooklyn while she was an information operator for the telephone company and he worked for Western Electric. Jean and Joe started their family in Brooklyn and later moved to Valley Stream, Long Island where they raised six children. In the early 80's they became snowbirds when they built a house in Ponce Inlet, Florida, eventually becoming full-time residents. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her son Stephen, and five sisters. She is survived by her children: Joseph, Kathleen Sharp (Roger), Jane Ellen, Michael (Diane), Paul (Janet); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was loved by all for her quick wit, sense of humor, infectious laugh, artistic and musical talents, and devotion to her family. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation
or a charity of your choice
. Memorial condolences may be made at Legacy.com
.