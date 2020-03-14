Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Virginia S. Ring

Virginia S. Ring Obituary
Virginia S. Ring
April 23, 1924 - March 9, 2020
Virginia S. Ring, age 95, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathy Ring, of New Smyrna Beach; Theresa (John) Dyro, of Jacksonville, and Cindy (Dave) Revelle, of New Smyrna Beach; son, Michael (Adele) Ring, of Edgewater; daughter-in-law, Karen Hrncir of Phoenix, AZ and 7 grandchildren; Jack, Madeleine, Maria, Joseph, Luke, Blake and Lauren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent P. Ring and son, Danny. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with the Reverend Patrick Quinn, officiating. Virginia loved to write poems for special occasions. Her children wrote this poem for her: Ode to Mom: As a young woman, adventure abound, Teaching young children, across the Sound; They met on a blind date; a little bit late. Love at first site, Oh but just wait; Five in Six Years, Most with Red Hair. Dad went to Heaven in our Teen Year. Strong, Patient, Forgiving Mother, Somehow managed without Druthers.
She taught us well, we Loved her So, A long beautiful life before she let go.
We love you Mom to the Moon and Back. Your Children. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
