Virginia Sotirin
10/26/1924 - 03/05/2019
Virginia Sotirin, 94, residing in Daytona Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 5th. She was born in Martin's Ferry, Ohio on October 26th, 1924, to John and Amelia Smales. She moved to Florida in 1947. She was a practicing Orthodox Christian and member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach. She was very active in the Saint Barbara Philoptochos mission through the church, which aided the poor, handicapped, disaster victims or anyone who needed help. She was also an active participant with the Shriner's International organization. She was a past High Priestess of Khenset Court 52. Virginia also contributed to the community as a successful restaurant and gift shop business owner. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Mike Sotirin and daughter in law Sherry Sotirin. She is survived by sons Nicholas Sotirin, George Sotirin, and Mitchell Sotirin; and grandchildren, Michael Sotirin (Desiree and children, Michael and Milania), Claire Ryan (Sean), and Matthew Sotirin (Taylor). A viewing will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona on Thursday, March 14th 2019 at 6:00 PM with a Trisagion service to follow at 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (129 N Halifax Ave. 32118) on Friday, March 15th 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a burial service at Daytona Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Virginia's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church for the Saint Barbara Philoptochos mission.
