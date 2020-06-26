Virginio "Jimmy" BarboneJune 19, 2020Virginio "Jimmy" Barbone 91 passed away peacefully at his home in Deland, Florida on June 19, 2020. His devoted wife Gloria Barbone of 37 years and the love of his life was at his side. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Gloria, son James Barbone, daughter Michele Coletti, granddaughter Adriana Barbone Papaleo, and great grandson Dominic Papaleo, and many nieces and nephews. Jimmy was born to Virginio Barbone and Rosina Pitriello May 8, 1929 in Belleville, New Jersey. Jimmy was the youngest of six children. Private First Class Virginio James Barbone served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948. After serving his country, Jimmy went on to become a Master Diesel Mechanic of heavy equipment, and owner of Terminal Transport Trucking Company in Port Newark, New Jersey. He relocated to Florida in 1978. Jimmy's passion was cooking Italian dishes that he learned from his mother. He will always be remembered for his delicious meatballs, and many other culinary delights. He enjoyed entertaining, and was happiest when he was whipping up something in the kitchen. His joy was evident, and he had the most beautiful smile. He was a loving man who always put his family first. He will rest in eternity at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield, New Jersey in the Barbone family plot. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.