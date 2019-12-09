|
Vivian Ann Parr
Feb. 4, 1930 - Dec. 2, 2019
Vivian Ann Parr, deceased, was born in Gary, Indiana on February 4, 1930. She graduated from Horace Mann High School and attended Indiana University. She was a past president of the Zeta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Sigma Sorority in Indiana. Vivian moved to Florida in 1954 to be near her parents and was employed as a Legal Secretary for 34 years. She was also a real estate saleswoman/broker and an antique dealer before retiring. Vivian was active in the community and held many positions of leadership, among them serving as City President of the Daytona Beach Women's Bowling Association; President of the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary and Trustee and 1st Guard of the Emblem Club. As a member of the Palmetto Club, Vivian won many ribbons for her entries in art and craft shows. Vivian loved sports and had been a water skier, golfer, tournament and exhibition bowler; and ballroom dancer. She was an avid card player and a member of several local clubs. While a member of the Pilots Club, Vivian and co-member, Minnie Weeks, won first place for the State of Florida with their entry "Prevention of Teenage Suicide" and were invited to the National Safety Council in Chicago to accept the award. She was a member of the Supreme Emblem Club, Ladies Auxiliary , American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 24 years, Aldo, and her companion and dance partner of 15 years, Ray Olson. She is survived by her sister, Louise Nelson of Texas along with seven nephews, Dale White of Hawaii, Jerry White and Kevin White of Colorado, Robert White and Michael White of Illinois, and Thomas White and Kenneth White of Texas. Vivian is also survived by one niece, Carolyn Morton of Texas. As per Vivian's wishes she was cremated. A small service will be held at 1:00pm on January 3, 2020 in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019