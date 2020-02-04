|
Vivian Augat
May 19, 1930 - February 2, 2020
Vivian Augat, age 89, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Vivian was born in Clifton, NJ and lived in Holly Hill since 1964. A retired lunchroom manager for Volusia County Schools, Vivian loved her work and had many great memories of her years at Mainland High School, Spruce Creek High School, and Westside Elementary. She was a member of the Daytona Christian Church since 1964 and spent many years attending services and social events with her many friends at the church. Vivian loved spending time and laughing with her friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her 3 children Chris Augat, and his wife Karin, Ormond Beach, Randy Augat, and his wife Astrid, Holly Hill, Mary Wiles, and her husband Jack, Ponce Inlet, 7 grandchildren, Tyler Augat (Arlene), Kelli , Brad Wiles (Kristen), Ashley Foster (Nik), Jonathan Augat (Clair), Malcolm Augat, and Meric Augat, and 5 great-grandchildren, Raegan, Alanah, Tyler Jr., Brendan, and Beckham. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Chester Augat in 2001, and her brother Robert in 1983. The family would like to thank the staff at Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler who provided excellent quality care for our mother. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, at Dale Woodward Funeral Home in Holly Hill. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lennon's Lunchbox (https://lennonslunchbox.com/), a Volusia County charity created to provide nutritious school lunches for our local children.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020