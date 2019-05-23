|
Vivian Hickley Charles
06/04/1931 - 05/16/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Vivian Hickley Charles, 87, Daytona Bch, who passed on May 16, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Living Faith World Ministries, with Pastor John T. Range, Living Word Family Church, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, May 24) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Charles was born to Nixola Johnson and Marvin Hickley on June 4, 1931 in Daytona Bch. She spent several years in Chicago, IL with her mother before returning to Daytona Bch. She was a graduate of the former Campbell Sr. High School and earned a B.S. Degree from Bethune-Cookman College and a Master's Degree from Rollins College. For over 30 years she taught and nurtured countless students in Perry, FL, and Turie T. Smalls Elementary, Campbell, and Pierson Taylor High Schools (all of Volusia County) and retired as an Asst. Principal. She was a faithful member of Living Faith World Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Johnny L. Charles; and a son Scott Marlo Charles. She is survived by a, son, Stacy Mark Charles (Loretta); grandsons: Jamelle Cameron and Jared Mark; brother-in-law: Bishop Charlie Charles (Mildred); sisters-in-law: Virginia Charles, Larla Hickley and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019