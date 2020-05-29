Vivian Louise Renaud
1937 - 2020
Vivian Louise Renaud
April 10, 1937 - May 24, 2020
Vivian Louise Renaud, Loving wife, mother and stepmother, passed away Sunday the 24th of May at Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, FL. She had just celebrated her 83rd birthday and 40th wedding anniversary on April 10th. Vivian was born on April 10th, 1937 to John L. Paul and Nettie R. Lynes in Charleston SC, the youngest of 16 children. She is survived by her husband Paul J. Renaud, 4 children: Bruce K. Salyers of Denver, CO, Ellen L. Baugh of Crescent City, FL, Laura A Gray of Louisa, VA, James R. Salyers of Fredericksburg, VA and 2 surviving step children: Paula M. Parker of Ransom, KS and Patricia M. Barlow of Pensacola, FL. Also grandmother to 14 and great grandmother to 21. Her only surviving sibling is her older sister Shirley M. Coffin of Meggett, SC. Vivian proudly served in the United States Air Force. She retired from the U.S. Civil Service in July of 1998 where she was the communications manager in San Diego, CA working for the Navy Department. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
