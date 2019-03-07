|
|
Vivian Marcine Stokes
09/02/1931 - 03/05/2019
Vivian Marcine Stokes, of Port Orange, FL was born on September 2, 1931, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to her loving parents Fulton and Velzeta Hughes. Vivian lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed square dancing, crafts, wreath making, gardening, and owned Country Cousins Barn. She loved her family, friends, and the outdoors. Her kids and grandkids made her laugh, as well as family, and dogs. When asked what she learned in life, it was to accept the bad with the good, to love everyone, and to help those in need. Her legacy will be remembered as a loving wife, parent, and grandparent. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Stokes; son Cliff Stokes (Cheryl); son Steve Stokes (Lorraine); daughter Becky Dorman (Wayne); grandchildren Jake Hendricks, Emma Stokes, Seth Stokes, Jessica Stokes, Jenna Stokes, Cheyenne Stokes; and great-granddaughter Kylee Mashburn. A Celebration of Life service honoring Vivian Stokes will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, 11am at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, located at 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019