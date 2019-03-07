Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
For more information about
Vivian Stokes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Marcine Stokes


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Marcine Stokes Obituary
Vivian Marcine Stokes
09/02/1931 - 03/05/2019
Vivian Marcine Stokes, of Port Orange, FL was born on September 2, 1931, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to her loving parents Fulton and Velzeta Hughes. Vivian lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed square dancing, crafts, wreath making, gardening, and owned Country Cousins Barn. She loved her family, friends, and the outdoors. Her kids and grandkids made her laugh, as well as family, and dogs. When asked what she learned in life, it was to accept the bad with the good, to love everyone, and to help those in need. Her legacy will be remembered as a loving wife, parent, and grandparent. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Stokes; son Cliff Stokes (Cheryl); son Steve Stokes (Lorraine); daughter Becky Dorman (Wayne); grandchildren Jake Hendricks, Emma Stokes, Seth Stokes, Jessica Stokes, Jenna Stokes, Cheyenne Stokes; and great-granddaughter Kylee Mashburn. A Celebration of Life service honoring Vivian Stokes will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, 11am at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, located at 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now