Vivian Z. Wells
October 5, 1930 - August 6, 2019
Vivian Wells, 88 of Ormond Beach peacefully went home to be with her Lord on August 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1930 to Othmar and Betty Zigrang in Vero Beach, FL where she grew up and attended High School. Vivian attended Florida State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Shortly thereafter she began her elementary teaching career in Vero Beach and continued until she started her family in 1955. Vivian always had a love and passion for teaching children as evident by the 35+ years she spent assisting in Children's Sunday School at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, where she was a faithful member since 1965. She also enjoyed being a volunteer teacher's aide for her dear friend, Betty Smith, at Tomoka Elementary. Vivian had a passion for painting and was very creative with water colors and pencil drawings. Her love and care for animals was very evident as her home would be where her children and friends brought orphaned animals such as bird, squirrels, and raccoons, to be nursed back to health. Vivian was a loving mother to her six surviving children, Tom, Jr. (Lisa), John (Catherine), Bill, Rick (Toni), Susan (Eric) and Bobby. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and one great grandchild and was affectionately known as "CiCi" to each. Other survivors include her brother, Walter Zigrang of Lancaster, Pa., (Lois) and sister June Hunt Breshnan of Vero Beach (Larry). She is preceded in death by her parents.
Vivian's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 336 S. Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019