Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
2197 Kenilworth Ave
South Daytona, FL
Voilet Charlene (Isles) Bartley


Voilet Charlene (Isles) Bartley Obituary
Voilet Charlene Bartley (nee Isles)
05/01/1950 - 02/15/2019
Voilet went to be with her Lord Feb. 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away in her own home as she wished, with the love of her life, Leslie Bartley, her husband of 31 years, at her side, along with her sister, Sharon Laforet and best friend Judy Nelle. She is survived by Leslie (husband), her sister Sharon Laforet, niece Suzette Williams, nephews John & Stephen Williams and 9 great nieces & nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held Sat., Feb. 23 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of South Daytona, 2197 Kenilworth Ave.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
