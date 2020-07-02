W. Mack Ballard

December 31, 1929 - July 1, 2020

W. Mack Ballard was born in Ware County, GA on December 31, 1929. He moved to Daytona Beach with his family in 1941 where he attended Mainland Jr. High School and Mainland High School, graduating in 1947. He attended Abilene Christian University and proudly served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corp. Mack was a State Farm Agent in Port Orange, FL for 25 years and loved his work. He also owned and operated Halifax Mobile Home Park, the Fashion Shop at Westgate Shopping Center in Daytona Beach, along with other businesses. He loved and attended Calvary Christian Center for many years and served on the elder board and the school board of Calvary Christian Academy. He also attended the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Holly Hill where he taught Sunday School for many years. Mack is survived by his wife of 44 years, whom he deeply loved, Joann; two daughters, Amanda Rearden (Matt) and Lisa Johnson (Larry); son-in-law George Bregante (Nelda, deceased); sister-in-law Jean Ballard (Bill, deceased); 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6th at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach, FL with Pastor Jim Raley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mack's honor to Calvary Christian Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store