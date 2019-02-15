|
|
W. Richard Every
11/17/1921 - 02/15/2019
W. Richard "Dick" Every, 97, of Daytona Beach, died February 15, 2019. Dick was born in Daytona Beach at his family home on Noble Street November 17, 1921. He was delivered by Dr. Josie Rodgers, the first mayor of Daytona Beach. Dick attended local schools on the beachside and graduated from Seabreeze High School. He was a member of the Daytona Beach lifeguard corp. When World War II started he joined the navy and served in Alaska and the Far East. He was a Boatswain 1st class serving on several ships. After the war he attended Tulane University and Rollins College in Winter Park where he was the water skiing coach. After graduating from Rollins in 1949 he attended Stetson Law School. He practiced law in Daytona Beach for many years specializing in wills, probate and real estate. Dick was a family man, and handled hundreds of adoptions and never charged a fee. Dick loved to fish, surf, water ski, snow ski and play golf. He loved the Florida Gators and attended football games in Gainesville for many years. His favorite pastime was sailing his boat to the Bahamas for over fifty years. He owned two sloops, The Sea Ducer and The Last Case. Many local friends learned to sail on those trips. Dick had a wonderful sense of humor and always a positive outlook on life even though he suffered terrible tragedies losing two sons and a grandson. He was a longtime member of The Halifax River Yacht Club and was awarded lifetime membership for his contributions. He also was a longtime member of Oceanside Country Club and the Ormond Beach Rotary Club. Dick is survived by his former wife Sue Every, sons Drew Kelly Every (Kim), Langford Every (Tammy), daughter Christie Every, grandchildren, Rory (Nancy), Matt, Sarah, Ryan, Aydin, and Maverick and great grandchildren, Liam and Quinn. He was predeceased by his parents Asa and Sallye Every, his brother Donald, his sons Brian and Scott, and his grandson Colin Every. Visitation will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL, 32174 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:30pm until 7:30pm. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Halifax Yacht Club from 3:00pm until 5pm. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Wood briar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or to Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach FL, 32124. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019