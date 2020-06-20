Wallace M. Cichon, Jr.August 3, 1926 - April 15, 2020WALLACE M. CICHON, JR., 93, a resident of Ormond Beach since 1956, passed away in April from natural causes. Wally, as he was known by family and friends, is survived by his wife, Corinne; his daughter Pamela; two sons Scott and Kent, and granddaughter Sydney. Wally was born in Chicago, and after graduation from high school there, he enlisted at age 18 in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during WWII where he was trained as a flight navigator. Upon being honorably discharged in 1945, he attended DePaul Univ. in Chicago where he met fellow student and Chicagoan, Corinne Joy Adams. The couple soon married and moved to Florida where Wally graduated from the University of Miami in Coral Gables having earned a degree in Business Administration-Accounting. Wally dedicated himself to a 38-year career with Sears, Roebuck and Co. as the controller for the Daytona Beach stores, and for several years before his retirement, he was a senior travelling auditor throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In 1974, he was part of the team that planned and opened the Sears store in the Volusia Mall. Wally greatly enjoyed foreign travel, taking several European tours with his wife, going on cruises, and visiting Hawaii. For much of his life, Wally was an avid early morning golfer, a member of Riviera Country Club and then of Daytona Beach Golf Club for many years. He shared with his wife an enthusiasm for the Cubs and the Gators and he rarely missed a televised game. Wally was devoted to his family, always in attendance at his children's various sporting events, practices, and school functions. He took his family to Chicago in the summers and frequently enjoyed weekend trips throughout Florida visiting the many historic sites, attractions, and natural resources. Wally Cichon will be forever remembered by family and friends as movie-star handsome and impeccably dressed, and it is with admiration and deep affection that he will be missed.