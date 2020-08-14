Walter C. Johnson
01/07/1948 - 08/13/2020
Walter C. Johnson, age 72, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in DeLand, he came to New Smyrna Beach in 1980 to purchase Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, which he operated for 40 years. In 1983, he co-founded Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. After graduating from DeLand High School, he went to Miami-Dade Junior College to study funeral service education, and later attended Florida Atlantic University. Active in the New Smyrna Beach community, he was a member and usher at St. Paul's Episcopal Church; past president of the New Smyrna Beach Kiwanis Club; former board member of the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce; past commodore of both Smyrna Yacht Club and Anglers Yacht Club; one of the original board member of the Southeast Volusia Advertising Authority; and member of New Smyrna Lodge #149, F.& A.M. His hobbies included aviation as a licensed commercial pilot, which allowed innumerable trips to the Bahamas and other places, boating, fishing, and piano. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Ann; brothers, Ben and Clark, both of DeLand; step-son, Clark Van Hoten of DeLand; and a plethora of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th at the Brannon Center, with Father Rodney Roehner, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, officiating. Private committal will be at the family plot in DeLand Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received on Monday, August 17th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Anglers Yacht Club Scholarship Fund, 500 Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
